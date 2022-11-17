Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Offers Customized Year-End Close Training, Guidance and Support for Small Businesses Using Sage 50, Sage 100 and QuickBooks
Accounting Business Solutions by JCS guides small to medium sized businesses using Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks through the proper sequencing and steps to take for executing accurate, successful Month-End, Quarter-End, and Year-End Closes.
Detroit, MI, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The demands of executing an accurate Year-End Close while efficiently setting up the new year can be overwhelming to all finance and accounting professionals – from the novice to the experienced. Especially when it’s being done while also conducting routine day to day financial and accounting operations.
While distractions can be the culprits in affecting a strong Year-End close, sometimes underutilizing particular features of the company’s accounting software can make the difference between an accurate and inaccurate Year-End Close. For that reason, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS has merged their industry experience and their hand-on expertise in Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks with small to medium sized business’ issues and challenges surrounding the Year-End close.
Small business owners who reach out to JCS for Year-End Close guidance are first offered their proprietary free Year-End Close Checklist. With versions available for Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks, this Checklist outlines the steps for successfully closing the current year and opening the next. But consistent with JCS’ commitment to tailoring every customer engagement based upon their unique needs, objectives, and dynamics, the Year-End Checklist guidance they offer is not provided in a one size fits all manner.
“The Checklist is a reference tool that identifies each area that needs attention before the year-end begins,” said Accounting Business Solutions spokesperson Jennifer O’Brien. “This allows businesses to stay on track during the chaos of closing out financial and operational reporting at the end of the year,” she added.
Admittedly, since this is easier said than done, JCS has developed a customizable Year-End support and guidance service for small to medium size businesses that recognize the value in measuring and seeing the health of their entire business as one year ends and a new year opens.
Of additional importance is understanding the different types of year-end challenges finance and accounting staff can experience based upon which accounting software they are using. While Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks all require an understanding of the correct sequence of steps to take, they each have unique features that affect how to conduct year-end best practices.
For example, Sage 100 users often ask how to create a company history while Sage 50 and QuickBooks users often ask how to make a QuickBooks backup.
JCS provides the answers to these year-end close related questions on the product specific pages of their website. The information they provide on their website, free of charge, helps small business’ gain the ability to get and stay on track at the end of this year so they’re be better positioned to grow next year.
