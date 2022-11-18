ArcWorld HC – A Flexible Human-Collaborative Workcell for Robotic Welding
Dayton, OH, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Designed for human-collaborative (HC) interaction, the highly flexible ArcWorld® HC is a complete robotic welding solution for the fabrication of small- to medium-size parts. Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual weld processes, such as pre-assembly before welding in larger robotic workcells, this pre-engineered mobile cart system is well-suited for high-mix, low-volume production.
Joining Yaskawa’s proven line of ArcWorld welding workcells, this portable job shop with three-sided access comes complete with a 1,200 mm x 2,400 mm perforated fixture table, a single human-collaborative HC10DTP robot, retractable arc curtain, built-in exhaust hood, a compatible Miller®, Lincoln Electric, SKS, OTC or Fronius power supply, a 14-guage metal tool board, tool balancer and debris tray. A 120 VAC 20-Amp electrical extension outlet and 120 psi air connection are provided for common welding tools. Overhead LED lighting provides interior illumination, and solid wheels and leveling feet enable quick and easy installation or relocation. Wire spool and shield gas bottle holders are optional.
Featuring Power and Force Limiting (PFL) technology for safe operation and hand-guided teaching for easy programming without a pendant, the HC10DTP robot welds parts with efficiency and consistent high quality. Offering a 1,379 mm maximum working range and a 10 kg payload capacity, the HC10DTP can process parts up to 500 H x 2,000 W x 800 D mm. Its IP67 rating enables welding without additional coverings or equipment. Fast air cut speeds (500 mm/s) are easily achieved with arc curtain closed, or they can be maintained at collaborative speed (200 mm/s) when the curtain is open. Risk assessment provided for assured, safe design.
The HC10DTP robot for welding is controlled by the high-performance YRC1000 controller that utilizes a lightweight, standard teach pendant with intuitive programming. Processes from the power supply are accessed by Yaskawa’s easy-to-use digital Universal Weldcom Interface (UWI), giving full control of welding parameters and settings from the robot programming pendant.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 500,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.
