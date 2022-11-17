Franchise Business Review Awards the Engel & Völkers Franchise
Engel & Völkers, a global luxury real estate brand, was also recognized by the independent research firm as a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise and a Top Franchise for Veterans.
Madeira Beach, FL, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Franchise Business Review, a research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, has awarded the Engel & Völkers franchise multiple times stating it is one of fifty franchise brands to be recognized for strong performance and high franchisee satisfaction for 2022. Engel & Völkers was also named as a “Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise” and one of eighty brands recognized as a “Top Franchise For Veterans” by the independent research firm. Within Florida’s Tampa Bay area, Engel & Völkers’ Madeira Beach, Belleair, and South Tampa shops, have also ranked as a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years.
Franchise Business Review analyzed data gathered from over 2,500 franchise owners to determine rankings for the most veteran-friendly franchises and data from over 30,000 franchise owners to ascertain performance and innovation rankings. These franchise owners were surveyed on their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Collectively, 300 franchise brands were represented.
“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition from Franchise Business Review,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It’s especially meaningful that it comes as the result of the words and experiences shared by our franchisees. Our achievements are directly linked to their satisfaction with the brand and ability to leverage it in order to build and grow a thriving, sustainable real estate business. Being named in these categories just fuels our ability to further expand in the Americas and beyond.”
“As an owner and License Partner of two Engel & Völkers brokerages, I can clearly see how those who work with this global brand benefit from the tools, education, and support provided,” said Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro.
Annual rankings of the top franchises published by Franchise Business Review can be found in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Cherie Pattishall
727-394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
