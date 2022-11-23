PairAnything Wins The Entrepreneurial Spirit by SIA Scotch
Pair Anything, Inc. is awarded The Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund by SIA Scotch, in partnership with Hello Alice.
Davis, CA, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SIA Scotch Whisky, the award-winning spirits brand founded by a first generation Hispanic entrepreneur, is supporting entrepreneurs of color in the food & beverage industry with $10,000 grants plus mentorship with Carin Luna-Ostaseski, the founder of SIA Scotch Whisky. The Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund was launched in 2021, with a commitment to donate a quarter of a million dollars to multicultural small business owners in need of support. Inspired by the founder's own journey as a Hispanic entrepreneur, this groundbreaking grant program offered recipients the opportunity to be matched with the capital, resources and mentorship needed to make their dreams a reality.
In a nationwide competition, PairAnything was selected as one of the eleven recipients of The Entrepreneurial Spirit by SIA Scotch. With support and guidance from Hello Alice, this fund connects grant recipients with the capital, mentorship, and community that will enable them to take action, build stronger businesses, and positively impact the economy.
Christy Serrato, the Filipina-American founder of Pair Anything, stated: “I take inspiration from the journey of SIA Scotch founder, Carin Luna- Ostaseski, as one of the first Hispanic entrepreneurs in history to create a scotch whisky brand. PairAnything is similarly paving the way: to create enjoyment through food and drink pairings, while helping businesses appeal to more consumers across cultures and generations. With The Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund, we are inspired to achieve the unexpected every day.”
About Pair Anything, Inc.
Pair Anything, Inc. is the leading foodtech company helping businesses connect customers to the right food and beverage pairings to increase sales. Businesses, like restaurants, retail stores, wineries and food preparation and delivery services integrate the proprietary pairing technology and personalization on their platforms to elevate customer enjoyment where food meets beverage. For more information, visit pairanything.com or follow @PairAnything on Instagram and Twitter.
Christy Serrato
925-587-9627
www.pairanything.com
