BYD Delivers Third All-Electric Transit Bus to San Francisco Muni
BYD delivered its third K9MD battery-electric bus to the San Francisco Muni Transit Association.
San Francisco, CA, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) delivered its third K9MD battery-electric bus to the San Francisco Muni Transit Association (SFMTA) this past month. The delivery supports the city’s Sustainability and Climate Action Program and the goal of having an all-electric, carbon-neutral San Francisco by 2040.
As part of the program, Muni ordered 12 battery-electric buses, including three from BYD. The buses were tested on SFMTA’s most challenging routes, and data will be gathered on how the battery electric vehicles respond to San Francisco’s uniquely hilly streets.
“SFMTA is proud to be a leader in addressing the climate crisis,” said Julie Kirschbaum, Director of Transit for SFMTA. “We’re committed to embracing the greenest fleet possible and getting people out of private vehicles and into more sustainable modes of transportation.”
The BYD K9MD can seat up to 42 passengers and includes 2 ADA compliant wheelchair positions. Equipped with the industry’s safest batteries, the BYD buses will provide its passengers with reliable, smooth, and sustainable transportation throughout the beautiful San Francisco.
“BYD is proud to work with SFMTA. Muni has shown time and time again that the city is a leader in providing safe and sustainable transportation,” said BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan. “San Francisco has always set a wonderful example for the importance of public transportation, and we couldn’t be happier to support a program that’s striving towards 100% electrification.”
The buses were built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105, in BYD’s manufacturing facility located in Lancaster, California.
About BYD
BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | BYD Community Relations Associate
+1 (661) 940-3250 ext. 72530
alexa.trujillo@byd.com
As part of the program, Muni ordered 12 battery-electric buses, including three from BYD. The buses were tested on SFMTA’s most challenging routes, and data will be gathered on how the battery electric vehicles respond to San Francisco’s uniquely hilly streets.
“SFMTA is proud to be a leader in addressing the climate crisis,” said Julie Kirschbaum, Director of Transit for SFMTA. “We’re committed to embracing the greenest fleet possible and getting people out of private vehicles and into more sustainable modes of transportation.”
The BYD K9MD can seat up to 42 passengers and includes 2 ADA compliant wheelchair positions. Equipped with the industry’s safest batteries, the BYD buses will provide its passengers with reliable, smooth, and sustainable transportation throughout the beautiful San Francisco.
“BYD is proud to work with SFMTA. Muni has shown time and time again that the city is a leader in providing safe and sustainable transportation,” said BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan. “San Francisco has always set a wonderful example for the importance of public transportation, and we couldn’t be happier to support a program that’s striving towards 100% electrification.”
The buses were built by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105, in BYD’s manufacturing facility located in Lancaster, California.
About BYD
BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | BYD Community Relations Associate
+1 (661) 940-3250 ext. 72530
alexa.trujillo@byd.com
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories