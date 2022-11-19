Ineke Arts Receives Award of Excellence at the AESC Global Conference
New York, NY, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide (iicpartners.com), one of the world’s top ten global executive search organizations, is proud to recognize Ineke Arts of Hoffman (hoffman.be) for receiving the prestigious Award of Excellence at the 2022 AESC Global Conference in London.
This award recognizes an individual who has made a significant impact in enhancing the executive search profession in a meaningful way, especially reinforcing their commitment to the highest professional standards.
Ineke has been in the executive search industry for 35 years and is a Core Member of the Technology, Digital Media, and Telecommunications Practice Group of IIC Partners. She is highly regarded within IIC Partners for leading cross-border searches and uniting consultants across our global offices to deliver exceptional results.
She has also held board roles for the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants, the Belgian Executive Search Association, and the United Fund for Belgium (a charity supporting social integration and inclusion).
Upon receiving the AESC Award of Excellence, Ineke commented: “It is a great honor to receive the AESC Award of Excellence. Striving for excellence and having a significant impact in a profession undergoing regular change has been my main objective over the past 35 years. Serving both clients and candidates and exceeding their expectations remains my absolute priority, whether in Executive Search, Executive Interim Management or Leadership Assessment. I am very grateful to the Hoffman team, my colleagues at IIC Partners and the AESC for selecting me for this award.”
Christine Hayward, Executive Director of IIC Partners, added: “Ineke is respected and admired for her professionalism, ethical leadership, commitment to excellence, and strong advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Clients deeply benefit from her strategic approach, strength in navigating rapidly evolving markets, and expansive global network of senior leaders. Ineke has delivered a lasting, positive impact on our industry, and there is no one more deserving of this award. We are extremely proud to have her represent IIC Partners at the AESC global conference.”
Ineke Arts joins the following IIC Partners members who have previously been recognized by the AESC:
Janice Reals Ellig of Ellig Group - Award of Excellence (2020)
Jesus Castillo of Contevenca - Award of Excellence (2018)
Renee Arrington of Pearson Partners International - AESC Commitment to the Community Award (2018)
John Salveson of Salveson Stetson Group – AESC Commitment To The Community Award (2015)
Robert L. Pearson of Pearson Partners International – AESC Lifetime Achievement Award (2013)
Alfredo José Assumpção of FESA – AESC Commitment To The Community Award (2012)
David Howells of The Curzon Partnership (CurzonTrinitas) – Award For Excellence And Professionalism In Research (2009)
Janice Reals Ellig of Ellig Group – AESC Commitment To The Community Award (2008)
About IIC Partners
IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide (www.iicpartners.com) is a top ten global executive search organization. All IIC Partners member firms are independently owned and managed and are leaders in local and national markets, developing solutions for their client’s organizational leadership and talent management requirements. For more information, please visit www.iicpartners.com or contact Christine Hayward, Executive Director, at chayward@iicpartners.com.
