GeoComm Vertical Location Services Delivers Actionable Z-Axis Data for Public Safety Partners

GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is announcing the general availability of GeoComm Vertical Location Services, building upon the early adopter program that was announced in August 2022. GeoComm Vertical Location Services is a web API which converts raw positioning measurements from 9-1-1 callers’ cell phones into dispatchable locations and is available to authorized vendors who serve the public safety industry.