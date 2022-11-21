Fires and Artillery Community to Convene at Defense Strategies Institute's Joint Fires Summit This Upcoming January
Huntsville, AL, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Previously, the U.S. military boasted the best, most lethal, most sophisticated artillery and rocket systems in the world. But over several decades, it has allowed this advantage to erode. The ability to gain and retain air superiority led to increased reliance on fires from aerial platforms, both fixed and rotary wing. The U.S. Military is now pushing an anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) strategy. The need to have reliable and lethal systems capable of penetrating enemy area denial systems is a growing priority as potential enemies continue to invest in their defense capabilities while also developing hypersonic and other standoff weapons systems.
Moving forward at the Operational Level, Army Futures Command’s Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) CFT is leading efforts for the next generation of Army missiles, which will greatly increase the range, lethality and provide cross-domain capabilities to the joint force. At the tactical level, the CFT is integrating a new howitzer which will almost double the range of the howitzers currently fielded and provide range and lethality overmatch to the Brigade Combat Team.
Attendees will hear unique insights from fire and artillery experts about the opportunities and challenges that will define Joint Fires in the next decade of multi-domain operations. Speakers will share their perspective on efforts to enhance combat readiness, improve artillery systems for direct and indirect fires, and increase interoperability with joint partners and allies. Finally, a panel of experts and leaders from across the DoD, Industry, & Academia will convene to detail their initiatives toward embracing a modern air denial strategy to deter enemy attacks and maintain a competitive advantage.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
BG Frank J. Lozano - Program Executive Officer, PEO Missiles and Space, USA
BG Eric D. Little, USA - Commanding General, White Sands Missile Range
BGen Mark H. Clingan, USMC- Assistant Deputy Commandant to Combat Development and Integration, Deputy Commanding General of Marine Corps Combat Development Command
Jeffrey L. Langhout, SES- Director, USA Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC), DEVCOM
Col David S. Lee, USA- Director, Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center, Fires Center of Excellence, Fort Sill
CAPT Richard Gensley, USN- Program Manager Precision Strike Weapons, Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center, NAVAIR
COL John Whelehan, USA- Director, Army Capabilities Fires Cells & Targeting
Additional Discussion Topics: Long Range Precision Fires CFT, Naval Strike Missile, JADC2 (Joint All Domain Command and Control), Long Range Bomber, Extended Range Guided Artillery Shell, and A2/AD (Anti-access and area denial).
