Workout Makes Burning Calories Charitable
Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp Raises Money for Manna House with Special Workout on Thanksgiving Day
Huntsville, AL, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the epidemic of obesity manifesting itself more clearly with each passing year, public health officials are baffled at how to fight the problem.
Local fitness and health expert Joe Martin, owner of Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp, has the answer: make workouts meaningful.
Joe Martin is introducing a novel way to get people moving by motivating them with donations to Manna House. He is holding a charity workout on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30am at Latham United Methodist Church (109 Weatherly Road in south Huntsville) and collecting diapers, baby wipes, soap, and canned goods for Manna House.
Men, women, and children of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate. There is no charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Joe Martin explains, “I want to motivate my clients to bring along friends and challenge their fitness because that always motivates people to get moving. I am tying it to supporting a charity so we can all support a great cause together. It’s really the best way.”
“I am expecting high numbers because people not only care about their own fitness but also about the greater good. Especially this time of year. Linking the two is a great way for people to get over any inhibitions they might have for working out and being active.”
Inactivity has been linked with a plethora of health concerns, including obesity and cardiovascular disease. Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp uses large group metabolic training to create a social atmosphere and accelerate fat burning.
Contact
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.HuntsvilleBootCamp.com
