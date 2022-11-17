National Lacrosse League, ESPN Announce 2022-23 Linear Broadcast Schedule
Ten Regular Season Games across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews Beginning Friday, December 2
Philadelphia, PA, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the world’s largest and most successful professional lacrosse league, and ESPN today announced the schedule of 10 regular season games to be broadcast on its linear networks during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The slate, which will feature games on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, begins with a matchup between Philadelphia and Halifax on Friday, December 2, on Face Off Weekend. On Friday, December 16, ESPN2 will showcase the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in their inaugural home game when they face Panther City at 10:30 p.m. ET.
“Our expanded relationship with ESPN continues to provide added exposure for our teams and our athletes across all platforms, which will again help expose not just the NLL, but the sport of lacrosse to a larger audience of fans throughout the winter and spring,” said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. “This schedule, along with our larger schedule on TSN across Canada, will keep helping us raising the bar, and the enterprise value, for all. We can’t wait to get the season started.”
The ESPN TV schedule is as follows (all times ET, schedule subject to change):
· Friday, December 2, Philadelphia at Halifax, 6 p.m., ESPNews
· Friday, December 16, Panther City at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
· Friday, January 6, Philadelphia at Las Vegas 10:30 p.m., ESPNews
· Saturday, January 7, Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m., ESPNU
· Saturday, March 25, Buffalo at San Diego, 10 p.m., ESPNews
· Friday, March 31, New York at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPNews
· Saturday, April 1, Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m., ESPNU
· Friday, April 14, San Diego at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPNU
· Saturday, April 22, Toronto at Buffalo, 8 p.m., ESPNU
· Saturday, April 29, TBA, TBA, ESPNU
Other highlights of the ESPN linear broadcasts include:
· American born, Joe Resetarits (Hamburg, NY) and his new team, the Philadelphia Wings open the season at Halifax, December 2 on ESPNews. Resetarits holds the record for most points scored in a single season by an American with 111 which he set last season with the Albany FireWolves. He was also tied for the league lead in goals with 47 a year ago.
· The 2022 NLL Champion Colorado Mammoth raise their championship banner in their first home game on January 7 on ESPNU against the Calgary Roughnecks who they defeated in the quarterfinals on their way to the championship.
· The Buffalo Bandits travel to San Diego for an East/West showdown, March 25 on ESPNews.
· Reigning Rookie of the Year, Jeff Teat and the New York Riptide, take on 2017 MVP, Lyle Thompson and the Georgia Swarm, on March 31.
· A rematch of last season’s thrilling East Conference Finals between Buffalo and Toronto on April 1 on ESPNU, is also being featured as the NLL Game of the Week on TSN for Canadian viewers. These two teams will also play on April 22.
· Seals’ free agent acquisitions Curtis Dickson and Kevin Crowley will play the Colorado Mammoth on April 14 on ESPNU in what could decide the top seed in the West Conference.
The NLL has also announced the two broadcast teams for the season. Back on the call will be play-by-play voice Brendan Glasheen (@BrendanGlasheen) and analyst Mitch Belisle (@MBelisle85). The second broadcast team will be Cooper Perkins on play-by-play and Nick Ossello on color. Devan Kaney and Tabitha Turner return to report between the benches.
For the second straight year, all NLL regular season games will be distributed on ESPN+, the largest number of live televised games in the history of the league.
The full NLL regular season schedule is available at https://www.nll.com/schedule/full-schedule/.
About the National Lacrosse League
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.
For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About ESPN
ESPN, Inc. is the leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment brand featuring the broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets. Based in Bristol, Conn., ESPN launched on September 7, 1979, and is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hearst holds a 20 percent interest.
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).
