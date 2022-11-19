FDB Online Expand Bridge Handles Ex-Stock Range with Urgent Delivery
The FDB Online store now offers a wide and expanded range of bridge handles to suit the needs of machine manufacturers who need ex-stock supply for urgent delivery.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The FDB Online store is pleased to announce that they provide a convenient single source for enclosure hardware both ex-stock and for urgent delivery – typical of these components is their recently expanded range of Bridge handles - also known as D handles, Pull handles, Grab handles and Bow handles – these general utility machine parts are used extensively for sliding doors, view panels, lift up covers, door stays on all types of industrial machines.
As general utility parts these handles are principally used indoors but non-corrosive types e.g., in polyamide are valuable outdoors for example on caravans and motor homes. They can be used as a health and safety aid to steady an operator where required when performing a delicate operation on a large piece of equipment – they can also serve as instrument handles for carrying of mobile cases etc. Some bridge handles find application in the office environment on industrial furniture and workstations.
Consequently, the FDB Online store now offers a wide and expanded range of these ubiquitous bridge handles to suit the needs of machine manufacturers who may need ex-stock supply for urgent delivery. Variants are available in black polyamide, zinc diecast, steel and stainless steel, also chrome finished, with fixing possibilities including front access, also concealed front fixing, and rear fixing for enhanced security.
