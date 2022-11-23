Blades Direct LLC "Bladesdirect Reviews" Announces Black Friday Deals
Derby, KS, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct LLC "bladesdirect reviews" (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades is excited to announce black Friday deals.
Blades Direct is running the largest promotions of the year, customers will see significant discounts and will be able to purchase their tools and equipment below our invoice pricing. We are offering very nice gifts with each order, customers can choose from free 75" TVs, Free saws, and more.
"This will be the most exciting sales event of the year that Blades Direct has been a part of," said Eric Gervais, co-founder of BladesDirect.net.
As exclusive distributors of RX13, UX17, TX13, "shoxx diamond blades," "samedia diamond blades" and "Master" Diamond Blades, BladesDirect offers world-class customer service and fast turnaround times for its diamond products. In addition, all customers are valued equally, whether they purchase 1 blade per year or 1000.
In addition to Cut Master products, Blades Direct also offers variety of tools for both large and small jobs. Experienced telephone representatives are available to assist current or potential customers with any questions they may have.
Because of the unique ordering system that is currently in place, BladesDirect.net customers end up saving significant money of their orders compared to buying through traditional retail outlets or locally. Products are shipped within 24 hours of order, making BladesDirect.net one of the fastest deliverers of saws and blades in the world.
Blades Direct & BladesDirect.net will continue efforts in order to stay the most competitive and modern diamond blade company in the world.
https://bladesdirect.net/
For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337). Also view our promos on our site: www.bladesdirect.net.
