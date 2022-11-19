Facilitating the Effective Rollout of the AM Forward Initiative
Defense Strategies Institute's 7th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit features a panel discussion about "Facilitating the Effective Rollout of the AM Forward Initiative."
Tampa, FL, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The AM Forward Initiative was rolled out by the Biden Administration as a timely and progressive approach to modernizing the United States’ outdated manufacturing infrastructure by implementing cutting-edge advanced manufacturing technologies.
The program is a partnership between several large U.S. original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and some of their small and medium enterprise (SME) suppliers and aims to help speed up their adoption of additive manufacturing technology as well as upgrade their current capabilities.
The 7th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit (MIL AM 2023) will convene a panel discussion featuring the key integrators and partners essential to making the AM Forward Initiative a success. Senior leaders participating in this discussion include:
Panel Moderator: Neal Orringer (Confirmed) President, ASTRO America
Panelists:
John Wilczynski (Confirmed) Executive Director, America Makes
Bailey DeVries (Confirmed) Associate Administrator, Office of Investment & Innovation U.S. Small Business Administration
Barbara Humpton (Confirmed) CEO, Siemens USA
Nick Mule (Confirmed) Director of the Intelligence Center, Boeing Additive Manufacturing
MIL AM 2023 will take place on February 1-2, 2023 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. This Summit will bring together more than 700 members of the advanced manufacturing community for two days of networking, educational presentations, panel discussions, and 65+ technology and service exhibits. Those interested in learning more about this event should visit militaryam.com for complete details.
