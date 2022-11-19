GiveCentral Launches GCSmart: Transforming Giving & Engagement

GiveCentral, an online fundraising platform that has been working with charities for over 10 years is now launching GCSmart tools to increase giving rates and engagement drastically. GC believes in constantly upgrading their fundraising tools to provide the best possible results for its partner charities. GCSmart launches on 6th and 7th of December, 2022.