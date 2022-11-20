The 11th Annual Community Thanksgiving Eve Dinner in LaPorte is Open to All
La Porte, IN, November 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- State Street Community Church and the Pax Center are hosting their 11th annual Thanksgiving Eve meal on November 23rd from 5-7 PM. The dinner happens at the church, located at 209 State Street in downtown LaPorte.
Since 2011, hundreds of residents have visited the community-inclusive meal, allowing people to share a free Thanksgiving meal with neighbors and community members. The meal includes a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, and all the trimmings.
Pastor Nate Loucks, CEO and President of the Pax Center and Lead Pastor of State Street Community Church, says the meal's importance is more than just food. "We believe that, though hunger is an incredibly serious issue that needs to be addressed at every level in a community, the holidays are also some of the loneliness times for people in our community. So we want to help provide a place for people to gather around the holidays, so we all know we're not alone during this time," Loucks said.
To house the meal, the church's sanctuary is converted into a large cafeteria with space for over 100 people at a time. In addition, the church coffee house area will be set up with tables and chairs. Live music or A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special will also play during the meal.
Pastor Becky Crain, one of the main organizers of the dinner, says, "Our Thanksgiving Eve meal is one of our favorite events of the year. As a church community, we have the honor of opening our home to the community at large and make sure people know that there's a place at the table for you, too. It's a joy to offer a warm, delicious meal and a place to find belonging."
For more information about the Thanksgiving Eve meal, email Becky Crain at bcrain@statestreet.church, call (219) 690-8057, or visit statestreet.church.
