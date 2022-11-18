Garrison Minerals' Products Now NSF-Certified
Garrison Minerals is excited to announce the formal certification of the AlkapHix®, MaripHix™, and OxipHix® product lines by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF International) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
Wheat Ridge, CO, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Garrison Minerals is excited to announce the formal certification of the AlkapHix®, MaripHix™, and OxipHix® product lines by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF International) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Specifically, the NSF/ANSI/CAN 60-2021 certification ensures that these water and wastewater treatment products manufactured by Garrison Minerals meet strict public health protection standards.
More about NSF/ANSI/CAN 60:
· One of the most recognized chemical standards created by industry experts
· Compliance and certification are required for nearly all chemicals used in drinking water treatment across the US and Canada.
· Several categories of treatment chemicals fall within this standard, including: corrosion and scale inhibitors; coagulants and flocculants; disinfection and oxidation chemicals; well-drilling aids; pH adjustment, softening, precipitation and sequestering chemicals.
To be NSF-Certified, every aspect of the manufacturing process is assessed, from comprehensive chemical testing and material analyses to facility inspections. Also, Garrison Minerals will participate in continuous product evaluations and routine unannounced plant visits to maintain the certification.
“As an NSF/ANSI/CAN 60-certified company, we are held to an uncompromising standard for production, transparency, traceability and scrupulous documentation. After participating in rigorous third party, independent testing and facility audits, our customers can rest assured that they are receiving the best products available on the market,” explained Mac McCreless, Garrison Minerals’ Managing Director.
To learn more about NSF and Certified Products & Systems, visit https://www.nsf.org/.
More about NSF/ANSI/CAN 60:
· One of the most recognized chemical standards created by industry experts
· Compliance and certification are required for nearly all chemicals used in drinking water treatment across the US and Canada.
· Several categories of treatment chemicals fall within this standard, including: corrosion and scale inhibitors; coagulants and flocculants; disinfection and oxidation chemicals; well-drilling aids; pH adjustment, softening, precipitation and sequestering chemicals.
To be NSF-Certified, every aspect of the manufacturing process is assessed, from comprehensive chemical testing and material analyses to facility inspections. Also, Garrison Minerals will participate in continuous product evaluations and routine unannounced plant visits to maintain the certification.
“As an NSF/ANSI/CAN 60-certified company, we are held to an uncompromising standard for production, transparency, traceability and scrupulous documentation. After participating in rigorous third party, independent testing and facility audits, our customers can rest assured that they are receiving the best products available on the market,” explained Mac McCreless, Garrison Minerals’ Managing Director.
To learn more about NSF and Certified Products & Systems, visit https://www.nsf.org/.
Contact
Garrison MineralsContact
Jennell Verow
720-389-7609
www.garrisonminerals.com
Managing Director: Mac McCreless
mac@garrisonminerals.com or
sales@garrisonminerals.com
Jennell Verow
720-389-7609
www.garrisonminerals.com
Managing Director: Mac McCreless
mac@garrisonminerals.com or
sales@garrisonminerals.com
Categories