John Spear Celebrates 25 Years as a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in Real Estate Law
Fort Myers, FL, November 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Bonita Springs attorney John Spear has completed his recertification, marking his 25th year as a Florida Bar board certified specialist in real estate law. Board certification is Florida’s official, independent determination of a lawyer’s expertise to practice in a specialty field of law. It is the gold standard for Florida lawyers that they have attained a level of professional expertise in their chosen fields.
Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Spear was managing lawyer of his own law firm for 37 years. He has spent the majority of his 40-year career representing sellers and buyers in residential and commercial real estate transactions, as well as matters of title insurance and other real property issues throughout Southwest Florida.
Active in his community, Spear serves on the Bonita Springs Assistance Office Board of Directors. He also has served as President/Chairman of the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce (n/k/a SWFL Inc.), the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs, the Bonita Springs Speaker’s Assembly, the Bonita Springs Community Foundation, and the Bonita Springs YMCA. From 2008-2012 Spear served as Deputy Mayor for the City of Bonita Springs, Florida.
Spear has been honored as “Citizen of the Year” by both the Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Bonita Springs Lion’s Club. In 2015, the Naples Daily News recognized Spear as a “25 over 50” honoree for his long history of community service. Spear graduated with his B.A. from Valparaiso University. He went on to obtain his J.D. from the University of Illinois. Spear may be reached at john.spear@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1351.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Spear or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
