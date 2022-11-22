DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Provide Much-Needed Strategic Focus for Minerals of the Future
Kinshasa, Congo (Kinshasa), November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Driven by the demand for batteries and electric vehicles in a transparent and open environment, the continent welcomes the new DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: a specialised event that will gather high-level representatives from the entire battery metals industry value chain from 12–13 September 2023.
Battery metals and minerals include cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese, rare earths and the 3Ts (tin, tantalum and tungsten). The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum will take place in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC where about 68% of the world’s cobalt is mined.
“DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is committed to positioning DRC as the African hub for battery metals production and manufacture. It is about creating wealth for the entire DRC and African battery metals industry value chain,” says event director Sam Madlabane.
VUKA Group CEO David Ashdown states that: “The forum will provide a prime engagement platform and meeting place for government, mining companies, key stakeholders, technology and service providers and end users to facilitate dialogue in defining and building a new extractive sector of the industry in the DRC. In addition, it is important to build an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry in the heart of Africa, underpinning broad-based sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic development.”
Flagship events
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum forms part of the already impressive mining portfolio of the VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), with long-running flagship events, such as DRC Mining Week and Nigeria Mining Week, which was recently held to record numbers in Abuja, as well as Mining Review Africa, a leading industry magazine and online news platform.
The event will comprise a two-day conference and there are various sponsorship opportunities for sector leaders to promote their sustainable mining industry practices to government officials, key leaders and decision-makers. AVZ Minerals Limited has already been confirmed as the cobalt plus sponsor.
More information is available on the event website.
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is a launch annual event and is organised by the VUKA Group. DRC Mining Week and Nigeria Mining Week are partner events and Mining Review Africa is the premier event media partner.
About VUKA Group
The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the mining, infrastructure, energy, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, ECOM Africa, CEM Africa and Smarter Mobility Africa.
About Mining Review Africa
Mining Review Africa (MRA) is the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry. Every month, MRA reaches an audience of over 50,000 influential mining authorities and key decision makers through a variety of channels, including an interactive website, videos and print distribution at all major mining conferences in Africa and across the globe.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and location:
Dates: 12–13 September 2023
Location: Pullman Kinshasa Grand Hotel, Kinshasa, DRC
