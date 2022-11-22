Virtual Timeclock 22 Simplifies Employee Time Tracking
Virtual TimeClock 22 brings new features, payroll integration for QuickBooks 2022, and compatibility with macOS 13 Ventura and Microsoft Windows Server 2022.
Fresno, CA, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Redcort Software released Virtual TimeClock 22 today with twenty-four program enhancements, including compatibility with the latest software releases from Microsoft, Apple, and Intuit Quickbooks. Employee time tracking from timecard to paycheck is easier than ever with Virtual TimeClock 22.
Helpful New TimeClock Features
Customer feedback determined each new feature and refinement in Virtual TimeClock 22. "The pandemic and recent inflationary pressures have created tremendous challenges for employers," explained Keith DeLong, President of Redcort Software. "Our enthusiastic user community has told us what they need during these uncertain economic times." As a result, Virtual TimeClock 22 adds practical enhancements that saves time when reviewing worker timecards and eliminates errors when users forget to clock out.
Latest Mac & Windows Compatibility
Maintaining compatibility with new computers and system releases is critical for business. Virtual TimeClock 22 adds compatibility and support for Apple's recently released macOS 13 Ventura operating system. Virtual TimeClock Network edition 22 is fully compatible with Microsoft Windows Server 2022.
Payroll Integration with QuickBooks 22
Virtual TimeClock 22 brings payroll integration support for QuickBooks 2022 for Windows. Intuit disabled Virtual TimeClock's longtime support for Quickbooks when they removed Timer Activities in Quickbooks 2022. Virtual TimeClock 22 implements a new payroll integration method for QuickBooks 2022 without requiring any setup changes for users upgrading from older versions of QuickBooks.
Pricing and Availability
Virtual TimeClock is licensed as a one-time purchase, starting at $199. Virtual TimeClock is available in Basic, Pro and Network editions for Macintosh Computers, Windows PCs and tablets. Discounted upgrade pricing is available upon request or online at the Redcort Software store.
About Redcort Software Inc.
Redcort Software Inc. is headquartered in California. The dedicated Redcort team has been designing, developing, and supporting powerful and elegant employee time tracking software for over two decades. Over a million users in more than 75 countries around the world rely on Virtual TimeClock every day.
Helpful New TimeClock Features
Customer feedback determined each new feature and refinement in Virtual TimeClock 22. "The pandemic and recent inflationary pressures have created tremendous challenges for employers," explained Keith DeLong, President of Redcort Software. "Our enthusiastic user community has told us what they need during these uncertain economic times." As a result, Virtual TimeClock 22 adds practical enhancements that saves time when reviewing worker timecards and eliminates errors when users forget to clock out.
Latest Mac & Windows Compatibility
Maintaining compatibility with new computers and system releases is critical for business. Virtual TimeClock 22 adds compatibility and support for Apple's recently released macOS 13 Ventura operating system. Virtual TimeClock Network edition 22 is fully compatible with Microsoft Windows Server 2022.
Payroll Integration with QuickBooks 22
Virtual TimeClock 22 brings payroll integration support for QuickBooks 2022 for Windows. Intuit disabled Virtual TimeClock's longtime support for Quickbooks when they removed Timer Activities in Quickbooks 2022. Virtual TimeClock 22 implements a new payroll integration method for QuickBooks 2022 without requiring any setup changes for users upgrading from older versions of QuickBooks.
Pricing and Availability
Virtual TimeClock is licensed as a one-time purchase, starting at $199. Virtual TimeClock is available in Basic, Pro and Network editions for Macintosh Computers, Windows PCs and tablets. Discounted upgrade pricing is available upon request or online at the Redcort Software store.
About Redcort Software Inc.
Redcort Software Inc. is headquartered in California. The dedicated Redcort team has been designing, developing, and supporting powerful and elegant employee time tracking software for over two decades. Over a million users in more than 75 countries around the world rely on Virtual TimeClock every day.
Contact
Redcort Software, Inc.Contact
Patrick Houston
(559) 434-8544
http://www.redcort.com
PO Box 25764
Fresno, CA 93729
Patrick Houston
(559) 434-8544
http://www.redcort.com
PO Box 25764
Fresno, CA 93729
Categories