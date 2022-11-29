Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers List

The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 9th consecutive year for his inclusion in the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected for his work on behalf of Alabama personal injury victims.