Standard Hinges for Prominent Cabinet Doors with Up to 180 Degrees Opening Available from EMKA
Hinges for prominent doors from EMKA include the facility for up to 180 degrees opening when adjacent to another door, giving full access without needing to remove the door.
Coventry, United Kingdom, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The team at EMKA recently explained that their programme of hinges for prominent enclosure doors includes the facility for up to 180 degrees opening when adjacent to another door. This gives full access without needing to remove the door. Fitment is by screw fixing, also studs or welding for use on visible or concealed installations for added security.
Where required, door removal or hinge demounting may be facilitated by using a design with easy pin removal or lift-off capability. Visible hinges are available with quick removal pin fixings to dismount the whole hinge. There are also fixed or lift-off options for quick door installation or removal.
Stainless steel, zinc die and reinforced polyamide construction are included in the programme, as are 2D and 3D adjustable hinges for detailed alignment at assembly or onsite for correction, for example, when heavy door-mounted equipment is used.
Where required, door removal or hinge demounting may be facilitated by using a design with easy pin removal or lift-off capability. Visible hinges are available with quick removal pin fixings to dismount the whole hinge. There are also fixed or lift-off options for quick door installation or removal.
Stainless steel, zinc die and reinforced polyamide construction are included in the programme, as are 2D and 3D adjustable hinges for detailed alignment at assembly or onsite for correction, for example, when heavy door-mounted equipment is used.
Contact
EMKA (UK) Ltd.Contact
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/hinges/hinges-for-prominent-door
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/hinges/hinges-for-prominent-door
Categories