Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Toys for Tots, to Help Kids This Christmas
Maplewood, MO, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their December sales to Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO, through their giveback effort Closets for a Cause. The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program collects new unwrapped toys and distributes those to less fortunate children at Christmas, providing a tangible sign of hope.
Over 97% of funds raised through Closets for a Cause will provide toys, books, and other gifts to economically disadvantaged children. Less than 3% will be spent on fundraising and overhead. The nonprofit hopes these efforts assist children in becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.
Founded in 1947 in California, Toys for Tots expanded in 1996 to cover all 50 states to conduct toy collection and distribution campaigns in their communities. Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO, distributed 162,416 toys and supported 137,916 children in 2021. For more information about Toys for Tots Bridgton, MO, please visit https://bridgeton-mo.toysfortots.org/.
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $99,027.64 to local nonprofit organizations. A full list of partners can be viewed at https://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. They are locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Over 97% of funds raised through Closets for a Cause will provide toys, books, and other gifts to economically disadvantaged children. Less than 3% will be spent on fundraising and overhead. The nonprofit hopes these efforts assist children in becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.
Founded in 1947 in California, Toys for Tots expanded in 1996 to cover all 50 states to conduct toy collection and distribution campaigns in their communities. Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO, distributed 162,416 toys and supported 137,916 children in 2021. For more information about Toys for Tots Bridgton, MO, please visit https://bridgeton-mo.toysfortots.org/.
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $99,027.64 to local nonprofit organizations. A full list of partners can be viewed at https://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. They are locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact
Saint Louis Closet Co.Contact
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Categories