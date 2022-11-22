Roessel Joy Announces the Launch of Roessel Joy Technology
Boston, MA, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roessel Joy is excited to announce the launch of Roessel Joy Technology, a tech-specific recruiting subsidiary. Based right in the heart of Boston, they offer Permanent and Temporary staffing solutions for highly skilled technology professionals.
Joining Roessel Joy Technology as Assistant Vice President is Jamie Cosgrove. Cosgrove will be responsible for establishing staffing partnerships, providing sales leadership, and playing a pivotal role in developing comprehensive business strategies.
Cosgrove brings with him 13 years of experience in Technology Talent Acquisition and People Operations. During his career, he has hired talent in almost every state in the U.S., Canada, the Philippines, the UK, Germany, and India. Working for and supporting organizations in various sectors, Cosgrove’s industry experience ranges from being a business owner to Financial Services, Investment Firms, Crypto Currency, Biotechnology, Retail, Software as a Service, and Research. Professional certifications include SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources), STA (Strategic Talent Acquisition), and LinkedIn Expert.
“Our Roessel Joy Technology offering comes at a critical time. Our services are focused on what is important to our clients. With our expertise we can now proudly offer technology talent solutions.” - Chris Joy, Managing Partner
“With the launch of Roessel Joy Technology, we’re not only introducing new services to our existing clients, we are introducing our high quality services to even more companies in Boston.” - Jonas Roessel, Managing Partner
To learn more about Roessel Joy Technology, please contact:
Sarah Mapes, Vice President of Operations
99 Summer Street, 15th Floor
sarah.mapes@roesseljoy.com
