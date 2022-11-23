Custom Technologies is Collaborating with UCF Students, Providing Guidance and Mentoring
St. Louis, MO, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Custom Technologies, a full-spectrum product engineering and manufacturing firm, is announcing it is collaborating with students at the University of Central Florida (UCF). The firm delivered a 15-minute pitch to the COP 4934 Senior Design I class, and a group selected their open-ended problem to solve.
The capstone project will end with COP 4935 Senior Design II. During this two-semester-long course, Custom Technologies will provide limited guidance and mentoring.
“Custom Technologies is proud to be teaming with the bright students at UCF to tackle systemic issues that plague small businesses today,” said Nicholas Huesemann, VP of Operations at Custom Technologies. “Together, we're addressing inventory management in a uniquely modern approach to create a more efficient data collection system for small assembly and manufacturing operations.”
In COP 4934 Senior Design I, students are exposed to various potential project topics from faculty members and representatives from local industry or non-profit organizations. Then, students form groups and jointly agree on a project topic with the instructor. By the end of the semester, the overall approach and design of the project are completed.
In COP 4935 Senior Design II, students implement their project to completion. Teams give a formal final project presentation to the instructor, sponsor, and two other faculty members, all of whom evaluate the project and presentation. A written final project document is also submitted to the instructor and sponsor. Additionally, students participate in UCF’s Senior Design Showcase.
About Custom Technologies LLC
Custom Technologies LLC is a full-spectrum product engineering and manufacturing firm. Centrally located in the U.S. heartland, their highly experienced engineers and manufacturing experts specialize in launching and making products. Custom Technologies offers a broad array of stand-alone services, up to and including complete turnkey manufacturing solutions. Their wide range of offerings allows them to serve a multitude of client types, from startups and investors to large, well-established companies.
About University of Central Florida
The University of Central Florida was founded in 1963 to provide talent for Central Florida and the growing U.S. space program and has impacted the state, nation, and outer space ever since. With a student enrollment of just over 70,000 and more than 230 degree programs, UCF is ranked among the Top 20 Most Innovative Universities in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report for the fifth consecutive year.
The capstone project will end with COP 4935 Senior Design II. During this two-semester-long course, Custom Technologies will provide limited guidance and mentoring.
“Custom Technologies is proud to be teaming with the bright students at UCF to tackle systemic issues that plague small businesses today,” said Nicholas Huesemann, VP of Operations at Custom Technologies. “Together, we're addressing inventory management in a uniquely modern approach to create a more efficient data collection system for small assembly and manufacturing operations.”
In COP 4934 Senior Design I, students are exposed to various potential project topics from faculty members and representatives from local industry or non-profit organizations. Then, students form groups and jointly agree on a project topic with the instructor. By the end of the semester, the overall approach and design of the project are completed.
In COP 4935 Senior Design II, students implement their project to completion. Teams give a formal final project presentation to the instructor, sponsor, and two other faculty members, all of whom evaluate the project and presentation. A written final project document is also submitted to the instructor and sponsor. Additionally, students participate in UCF’s Senior Design Showcase.
About Custom Technologies LLC
Custom Technologies LLC is a full-spectrum product engineering and manufacturing firm. Centrally located in the U.S. heartland, their highly experienced engineers and manufacturing experts specialize in launching and making products. Custom Technologies offers a broad array of stand-alone services, up to and including complete turnkey manufacturing solutions. Their wide range of offerings allows them to serve a multitude of client types, from startups and investors to large, well-established companies.
About University of Central Florida
The University of Central Florida was founded in 1963 to provide talent for Central Florida and the growing U.S. space program and has impacted the state, nation, and outer space ever since. With a student enrollment of just over 70,000 and more than 230 degree programs, UCF is ranked among the Top 20 Most Innovative Universities in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report for the fifth consecutive year.
Contact
Custom TechnologiesContact
Ellen Mell
(573) 756-1433
https://customtechnologies.com/
Ellen Mell
(573) 756-1433
https://customtechnologies.com/
Categories