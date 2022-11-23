Fan Gear Barn to Offer Special Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Incentives
Fan Gear Barn LLC of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, celebrates their first holiday retail season with special in-store offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 at both their retail and online locations to support local business community growth.
Oak Ridge, TN, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fan Gear Barn, LLC has announced special incentives for in-person and online customers to celebrate local business opportunities in East Tennessee during the 2002 holiday shopping season.
Located at 977 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee in Security Square Shopping Center, Fan Gear Barn offers a wide range of new and vintage sports fan gear, including game worn jerseys, hats, shirts, jackets, game worn merchandise, fan collectibles and one-of-a-kind sports items. For the 2022 Holiday Season, Fan Gear Barn is offering 10% discounts for customers that visit Fan Gear Barn during their extended holiday hours starting with Black Friday and extending through Cyber Monday this year.
"This is an exciting time for Fan Gear Barn as we celebrate our first holiday season in Oak Ridge, Tennessee," said Craig Bates, Owner of Fan Gear Barn. "We have been honored to bring our unique products to the Oak Ridge and East Tennessee community and with having these special incentives, we hope that we will be able to help Fan Gear Barn, as well as other business, be more successful with our Buy Local/Shop Local programs this year."
Fan Gear Barn is owned and managed by Craig Bates and Dr. Jenni Bates, who have built the brand to better serve the Oak Ridge community, as well as to honor Craig's late father, Bob Bates, and to honor his younger brother, Virginia State Police Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, who gave his life in August of 2017 in the untimely crash of his Virginia State Police helicopter over the skies of Charlottesville, Virginia during the turbulent rioting related to the Unite the Right Rally.
Fan Gear Barn operates a retail location at 977 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830 and online at fangearbarn.com.
Craig Bates
888-721-2276
https://fangearbarn.com
