Maggie Nasser Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Maggie Nasser Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Office.
Lakewood Ranch, FL, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maggie Nasser has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Lakewood Ranch, Florida, office.
With 24 years of local real estate experience, Nasser brings extensive market knowledge and expertise, specializing in golf course communities, new construction and residential properties in Sarasota, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. She is a Florida notary and Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI).
Nasser joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty because of its broker support, corporate marketing resources, and the opportunity to take her business “to the next level of superior customer support and satisfaction.”
Originally from Fall River, Massachusetts, Nasser received her associate’s degree from Bristol Community College in Fall River and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. While her commitment to real estate is a fulltime endeavor, she does find time to partake of the beautiful Florida weather and enjoys biking, beaching, reading and, of course, spending time with family. She is an active volunteer with Tidewell Hospice, and is always looking for opportunities to continue her real estate education to better serve her customers.
The Lakewood Ranch office is located at 8215 Natures Way, #109, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202. Nasser can be reached at (941) 780-1006 or Magnasser59@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com
With 24 years of local real estate experience, Nasser brings extensive market knowledge and expertise, specializing in golf course communities, new construction and residential properties in Sarasota, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. She is a Florida notary and Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI).
Nasser joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty because of its broker support, corporate marketing resources, and the opportunity to take her business “to the next level of superior customer support and satisfaction.”
Originally from Fall River, Massachusetts, Nasser received her associate’s degree from Bristol Community College in Fall River and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. While her commitment to real estate is a fulltime endeavor, she does find time to partake of the beautiful Florida weather and enjoys biking, beaching, reading and, of course, spending time with family. She is an active volunteer with Tidewell Hospice, and is always looking for opportunities to continue her real estate education to better serve her customers.
The Lakewood Ranch office is located at 8215 Natures Way, #109, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202. Nasser can be reached at (941) 780-1006 or Magnasser59@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories