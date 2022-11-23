Rich DeFuria Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Rich DeFuria Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Office.
Lakewood Ranch, FL, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Richard “Rich” DeFuria has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Lakewood Ranch office. He has five years of local real estate experience, specializing in residential resales and new construction.
Rich is a 20-year Florida resident with strengths in sales, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and business. He is a retired registered Professional Engineer and former President of Tekworks Inc.in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A native of Millburn, New Jersey, Rich received in bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania, and master’s degree in Business Administration from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey. He enjoys golf and fishing, and volunteers with Homes For Our Troops and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lakewood Ranch office is located at 8215 Natures Way, #109, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202. Rich can be reached at (941) 224-2890 or richarddefuria@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com
Rich is a 20-year Florida resident with strengths in sales, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and business. He is a retired registered Professional Engineer and former President of Tekworks Inc.in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A native of Millburn, New Jersey, Rich received in bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania, and master’s degree in Business Administration from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey. He enjoys golf and fishing, and volunteers with Homes For Our Troops and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lakewood Ranch office is located at 8215 Natures Way, #109, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202. Rich can be reached at (941) 224-2890 or richarddefuria@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories