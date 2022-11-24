The Blaze Virtual Summit Winter Edition is Here
Blaze Group LLC is set to host a 5-day Blaze Virtual Summit Winter Edition for Black female entrepreneurs around the globe.
Oakland, CA, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blaze Group LLC is set to host a 5-day Blaze Virtual Summit Winter Edition for Black female entrepreneurs around the globe.
The theme for this winter's summit happening from December 5 to December 9 is "No Longer My Burden."
The event is free to attend and features 26 speakers including activists, doulas, poets, authors, coaches and experts.
Some of the features of the summit include: Blaze Talks, Workshops, Meditation, Poetry, Journal Wind Downs, Female DJs, and Honest Conversations with entrepreneurs who will be sharing their experiences. We also have Virtual Booths where vendors can showcase their products and interact with the audience. In this winter's summit, they will showcase the vendor products/services for 5 days during the summit.
In 2022, Blaze Group was selected as a 26th Annual Webby Award Honoree for Best in Business & Finance for the best-in-class experience of the Blaze Virtual Summit. Register for the Blaze Virtual Summit Winter edition here: https://blazevirtualsummit.com/.
Casey Richardson
704-564-7206
www.blazegroupllc.com/
