Award-Winning Fiber Internet from Empire Access is Coming to Scranton
Named the Fastest Internet in the U.S. by PC Mag in 2021.
Prattsburgh, NY, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Empire Access is expanding their award-winning, ultra-high speed fiber optic internet to Scranton, Pennsylvania. With 120 miles of network underway, and construction set to begin in February 2023, services will launch to consumers in the summer of 2023. Internet connection speeds up to 10 times faster than cable internet will be available for a fraction of the cost. Fiber optic will be available to both residential and business customers.
“We’re excited to announce the expansion of our blazing fast fiber optic internet in Scranton,” said Jim Baase, Chief Operating Officer for Empire Access. “Residents and businesses in Scranton will now have access to the fastest, most reliable internet in the region.”
Empire offers industry leading speeds up to 2 Gbps download. In 2021, Empire Access was named Fastest Internet Service in the United States by PC Mag. With 24/7 live customer service and local support, Empire Access provides a superior customer experience.
Along with fiber optic-based internet service, Empire Access will offer a complete array of communications and security services:
· Streaming TV will deliver 100% digital picture quality, crystal clear HD channels, Restart TV, Whole Home DVR capabilities, and more
· Home and business phone to include various plans with business options including toll-free numbers, phone systems, voice mail, and more
· Internet of Things security and home automation, such as 24/7 video monitoring and in-home or business-based automation, the ability to remotely manage security, lock and unlock doors, control appliances, adjust heating/cooling, and more from a smartphone, tablet, or computer
· Advanced business services including enterprise Wi-Fi, business email, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber, and metro Ethernet
Check Empire Access’ availability in your area by visiting: https://www.empireaccess.com/where-we-are/check-location or by calling (800) 338-3300.
About Empire Access: Founded in 1896 with a single telephone line in Prattsburgh, NY, Empire Access has grown significantly as a local communications provider serving large areas of Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Empire Access offers a wide range of products and services from scalable high-speed fiber optic internet, TV, phone, and advanced security solutions. Responding to a variety of business and consumer needs, Empire Access continues to expand into new areas while retaining a strong focus on local and personalized customer service. In 2017, 2018, and 2021, Empire Access was awarded Best Internet Service Provider in the Southern Tier region of New York. Empire Access has been named as the fastest Internet Service Provider in the Northeastern United States for 2 consecutive years by PC Mag.
Contact
Jessica Tanney
800-338-3300
www.empireaccess.com
