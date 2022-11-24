Saint Louis Closet Co. Announces Official Donation to Special Spaces
Saint Louis, MO, November 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $3,988 of their October profits to Special Spaces. This nonprofit completes dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children, ages 2-19, battling cancer or within one year of treatment. They focus on transforming a child’s bedroom because it’s where they sleep, rest, play, and spend time away from the challenges of their illness.
The donation went directly to the St. Louis chapter for room makeovers. “Our bedrooms are designed around the child’s wishes and dreams of what they want in their special space,” says Keelyn Schwegel and Teresa Hutton, Co-Directors of Special Spaces St. Louis. “Through our partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co., we will be able to provide more dream bedrooms to children battling cancer in St. Louis and surrounding counties.”
Serving the St. Louis area since 2011, Special Spaces aims to complete between six and ten bedroom makeovers each year. August 20, 2022, marked the completion of their 60th dream bedroom makeover.
A dream bedroom makeover entails Special Spaces working from floor to ceiling. They update flooring, closets, trim, and lighting and replace furniture, bedding, and décor.
When asked what the most gratifying aspect of their work is, Special Spaces replied, “Seeing their [the children] faces when they walk into their new bedroom for the first time is the most gratifying experience.”
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The donation went directly to the St. Louis chapter for room makeovers. “Our bedrooms are designed around the child’s wishes and dreams of what they want in their special space,” says Keelyn Schwegel and Teresa Hutton, Co-Directors of Special Spaces St. Louis. “Through our partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co., we will be able to provide more dream bedrooms to children battling cancer in St. Louis and surrounding counties.”
Serving the St. Louis area since 2011, Special Spaces aims to complete between six and ten bedroom makeovers each year. August 20, 2022, marked the completion of their 60th dream bedroom makeover.
A dream bedroom makeover entails Special Spaces working from floor to ceiling. They update flooring, closets, trim, and lighting and replace furniture, bedding, and décor.
When asked what the most gratifying aspect of their work is, Special Spaces replied, “Seeing their [the children] faces when they walk into their new bedroom for the first time is the most gratifying experience.”
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact
Saint Louis Closet Co.Contact
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Categories