Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner: California Agriculture Rallies to Support Nickels Soil Lab
Fresno, CA, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JCS Marketing Inc., the publisher of West Coast Nut magazine will present Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner, taking place at California Agriculture Museum, 1962 Hays Lane, Woodland, CA, 95776 on Friday, December 16, 2022, starting at 5:00PM.
All donations go to the Leslie J. Nickels Testamentary Trust (LJNTT) in support of Nickels Soil Lab (NSL). Crain Orchards will match (1:2) donations from walnut growers and industry up to a total of $70,000.
According to Franz Niederholzer, UCCE Farm Advisor, Colusa and Sutter/Yuba Counties and research director at Nickels Soil Lab, LJNTT has invested in new almond orchards and irrigation infrastructure to help NSL best face an uncertain future. For years, careful management, timely big-ticket support, good surface water availability and generally good prices kept Nickels Soil Lab in the black. However, with even higher operating costs, the budget is now in the red and Nickels Soil Lab doesn’t qualify for crop insurance.
To address this shortfall, JCS Marketing Inc., the publisher of West Coast Nut magazine will present the Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner. The event will include a mixer, dinner, raffle giveaways and auction items for sale in support of Nickels Soil Lab. Tickets cost $250 per person or $2,500 for a table of eight. Information on tickets and donations with full details can be found at www.myaglife.com/fundraiser.
About Nickels Soil Lab
Nickels Soil Lab is a field research facility and an important resource for the California tree nut industry. Established through the bequest of Leslie J. Nickels, the Nickels Soil Lab (NSL) is a 160-acre, private commercial farm operated for the public good by the Leslie J. Nickels Testamentary Trust (LJNTT) in collaboration with University of California and the Colusa Water District. Nickels has hosted dozens of research projects, delivering real contributions to the knowledge base of California nut growers since the early 1970s. The annual spring field day at NSL highlights the research done there.
Contact
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
www.wcngg.com/
