Rewardoo Introduces New Creator Link in Bio Tool
The new feature launch enables content creators to compile monetizable links on their Rewardoo promotional campaign websites.
Los Angeles, CA, November 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rewardoo, an innovative SaaS platform designed to amplify creator’s earning power, announced today the launch of its new creator link in bio tool. Its users are now able to add and curate links and their socials on Rewardoo promotional campaign websites. The newest update also enables its users to connect Instagram account to their promotional campaign websites.
"Our creators love how easy it is to set up their own website that serves as the one place to promote multiple campaigns and products. Based on feedback we received following the launch of Rewardoo and Linkedoo, a lot of them would also like to be able to add links and connect their socials to their promotional campaign website, " says Miji Sarwono, Rewardoo’s Head of Growth & Product. "The newly added link in bio tool enables them to do that so that everything they need is now truly found in one place."
Rewardoo gives users access to its powerful affiliate content database with offers and products from over 17,000 brands and retailers. Creators can build a promotional page with three simple steps and start promoting their preferred offers and products right away. Each promotional campaign website gets its own custom URL. With the use of proprietary data intelligence and an experienced editorial team, Rewardoo ensures that products and offers on promotional campaign websites are always up-to-date.
Creators get access to its bookmarking button Linkedoo that enables them to link products directly from brand sites when they join Rewardoo. The platform is free to use, and creators are compensated for every sale driven by their affiliate link.
“At Rewardoo, we’re fully committed to empowering content creators to make a living doing what they love. We are continuously optimizing the platform to accommodate the needs of our fast-growing creator community,” concluded Sarwono.
About Rewardoo:
Rewardoo is a platform built to amplify creator’s earning power. Founded in 2021, the global team consists of experts with years of experience in growing brands and partnerships.
Designed and developed to provide creators with an easy-to-use and powerful monetization tool to run their digital business, Rewardoo allows creators to connect audiences directly to all their promotional campaign content in one place.
For more information visit www.rewardoo.com.
Follow us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rewardoo/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/rewardoocom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rewardoo_com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rewardoo
Contact
RewardooContact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-888-467-3445
rewardoo.com
