Cooper Ginsberg Gray Celebrates Five Washingtonian Top Lawyers
Fairfax, VA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Washingtonian Magazine included five Cooper Ginsberg Gray (CCG) lawyers in its 2022 Top Lawyers list published in the December edition. CGG partners Heather Cooper, David Ginsberg, Dan Gray, Nathan Olson, and Stephanie Smith were all recognized for their work in family law.
Washingtonian’s Top Lawyers list represents Washington’s top legal talent in 17 practice specialties. The results reflect the votes of local Washington lawyers. Because Washington has a higher concentration of people with JDs than anywhere else in the country, being named one of the area’s top lawyers is truly an honor.
This was not CGG’s first appearance on Washingtonian’s Top Lawyers list this year. Cooper, Ginsberg, and Gray (the firm’s co-founders) were all admitted to Washingtonian Magazine’s Top Lawyers Hall of Fame in 2022. To be included in the Hall of Fame, a lawyer must have received Washingtonian’s Top Lawyers denomination for 10 of the past 15 years.
All five lawyers have been recognized multiple times by Washingtonian, Northern Virginia Magazine, Arlington Magazine, and Virginia Business Elite Magazine as top family law lawyers in the DC Metro Area.
Cooper Ginsberg Gray family law attorneys advise their clients through divorce, child support, child custody, distribution of property, pre-nuptial agreements, and other family law matters.
About CGG: Cooper Ginsberg Gray is a Virginia Family Law firm. Consisting of nine lawyers, it practices law in all Northern Virginia jurisdictions and offers divorce coaching with a staff psychologist, a unique benefit to their clients. Together, their philosophy is that clients are entitled to representation that entails respect, dignity, trust, and support.
Website: https://www.cgglawyers.com
Contact
Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLCContact
Robert Kotwicki
(703) 934-1480
www.cgglawyers.com
