Landon Pollack, Managing Partner of Ignite Venture Partners, Joins Dream Foundation
Pollack has joined the Board of Directors of the national dream-granting organization.
Santa Barbara, CA, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Landon Pollack (Managing Partner of Ignite Venture Partners) has joined the Board of Directors of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Pollack will work closely with the executive team and fellow board members. Their goal will be to identify and nurture relationships with others who share a desire to work with organizations that seek to do good.
As an Executive Advisor, Pollack has worked with some of the world’s most famous brands. He has a track record of identifying problems, creating solutions, and guiding those solutions to success. He is a human catalyst, pairing organizations with the world-class people they need, whether it’s from the perspective of an investor, partner, advisor, director, or management. Pollack has helped over 100 companies create advisory board and sits on many himself with Dream Foundation being his latest addition. Pollack also routinely volunteers on behalf of the voiceless – those in hospice care, children, and animals.
“I believe that everyone should be afforded a Dream come true as they near the end, to make life just a little more complete, says Pollack.”
Pollack’s business acumen developed early. At just thirteen, he built a million-dollar sports memorabilia business, while training to play professional baseball. And before the age of twenty, he had founded five different companies, on his way to being a founder or founding investor in over twenty more.
“Landon’s passion for end-of-life support that stems from his youth volunteer work is incomparable,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “We are eager to absorb his commitment, knowledge and understanding so that we may continue to expand our work of bringing inspiration, comfort and closure to this nation’s terminally-ill adults.”
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
https://www.dreamfoundation.org
