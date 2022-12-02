Clientron Introduces the Latest POS System Ares550 with Elkhart Lake CPU
Ares550 equipped with a power-efficient CPU Elkhart Lake.
Xizhi, Taiwan, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clientron is pleased to present its latest POS system - Ares550, equipped with a power-efficient Intel® Celeron® Elkhart Lake J6412 processor. By providing enough computing power, Ares550 is a lightweight, small-footprint POS system that can provide your business great value at a better price.
Handle Business with Outstanding Hardware
The Ares550 is powered by an Intel® Celeron® J6412 Quad-Core Elkhart Lake processor with dual SO-DIMM slots, up to 32GB of RAM, and dual trays of M.2 SSDs for storage expansion as needed. The specifications of Ares550 are ideal for businesses that need to run multiple programs smoothly at the same time.
Attractive Razor-blade Aluminum Housing
The fantastic look of the Razor Blade Back Case brings solid quality and an impressive design that will be a great addition to your shop. Ares550 adopts e-sports streamlined design, representing a modern, young and fashionable image.
Innovative Mechanical Design of Easy Access
Ares550 features an Easy Access M.2 SSD dual-storage design, allowing you to replace the M.2 SSD drive without disassembling the entire POS terminal. And more, dual storage slots support NVMe and SATA SSD drives for easy use and storage expansion. Also, the front and rear covers can be disassembled with one screw, which is convenient for RAM maintenance and replacement.
Equipped with the Latest Adjustable Scanner
The innovative adjustable barcode scanner can scan barcodes from multiple directions, turn the angle of the scanner to the consumer side, and execute self-service mobile payment. The features of the adjustable scanner can speed up the checkout process with precision and flexibility in noisy work environments.
Abundant I/O Interfaces Support Type-C
Ares550 integrates 9 USB interfaces and 1 Type-C interface, which can be connected to various peripherals such as MSR, barcode scanner, i-button, camera, RFID, and fingerprint. In terms of network connection, it supports WiFi and Bluetooth, as well as RJ45 LAN for Ethernet 10/100/1000 Base-T.
Ares550 is a 15-inch touchscreen integrated POS system, which adopts the new Elkhart Lake CPU for reducing power consumption to handle daily business. If you need extreme performance and start a business with a limited cost. Please visit Clientron's website for more information.
