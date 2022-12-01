Hexnode Releases "Mac Onboarder" to Streamline Mac Migration
Hexnode releases "Mac Onboarder," a new feature streamlining mac migration from an alternate UEM to Hexnode. Know more from the announcement.
San Francisco, CA, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hexnode UEM, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., announced the launch of a new feature, Mac Onboarder. This new enrollment method assists IT admins in seamlessly migrating their macOS devices from a previous management solution to Hexnode.
Owing to its improved efficiency, security, and longevity, macOS devices have seen massive deployment within workplaces, paving the way for mobile device management (MDM) solutions. However, companies occasionally outgrow the capabilities of the MDM software in use, necessitating the need for a change. This new feature released by Hexnode aims to smoothen the enrollment procedure for macOS devices, assisting IT in bulk deployment.
Hexnode’s Mac Onboarder application enables administrators to remotely migrate their entire macOS fleet to Hexnode without having to handle the deployment process manually. The enrollment procedure complements the current authenticated enrolment and ABM/ASM enrollment methods. Before pushing the onboarder’s PKG file remotely, admins can configure the application’s settings from the Hexnode portal. Additionally, the app installation process can be automated, eliminating the need to initiate installation manually.
Furthermore, data monitoring and user enrollment features are now available for iOS users. The data monitoring feature benefits IT in keeping tabs on data consumption within the enterprise, preventing a surge in telecom expenses. Admins can set limits and remain notified when the usage limit has been crossed. Benefitting the BYOD users, Hexnode’s user enrollment method automatically creates a separate container and encrypts the data, respecting the user’s privacy and the enterprise’s security simultaneously.
“We are planning on expanding our work device capabilities by introducing Hexnode's suite of enterprise applications,” said Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode, during Hexnode’s third annual user conference, HexCon22. “We also have some updates in mind to build on our application management assemblage,” he continued.
Businesses subscribed to MacOnboardingMate (MOM) from Agnosys shall profit from the integration with Hexnode UEM, which raises the bar for macOS management. The latest feature release comes after Hexnode’s recent announcement of extending support for Android TVs.
About Hexnode
Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The unified platform makes it easy to secure endpoints and manage all devices using a central console that is accessible across every OS and network. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.
About Mitsogo
Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.
Owing to its improved efficiency, security, and longevity, macOS devices have seen massive deployment within workplaces, paving the way for mobile device management (MDM) solutions. However, companies occasionally outgrow the capabilities of the MDM software in use, necessitating the need for a change. This new feature released by Hexnode aims to smoothen the enrollment procedure for macOS devices, assisting IT in bulk deployment.
Hexnode’s Mac Onboarder application enables administrators to remotely migrate their entire macOS fleet to Hexnode without having to handle the deployment process manually. The enrollment procedure complements the current authenticated enrolment and ABM/ASM enrollment methods. Before pushing the onboarder’s PKG file remotely, admins can configure the application’s settings from the Hexnode portal. Additionally, the app installation process can be automated, eliminating the need to initiate installation manually.
Furthermore, data monitoring and user enrollment features are now available for iOS users. The data monitoring feature benefits IT in keeping tabs on data consumption within the enterprise, preventing a surge in telecom expenses. Admins can set limits and remain notified when the usage limit has been crossed. Benefitting the BYOD users, Hexnode’s user enrollment method automatically creates a separate container and encrypts the data, respecting the user’s privacy and the enterprise’s security simultaneously.
“We are planning on expanding our work device capabilities by introducing Hexnode's suite of enterprise applications,” said Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode, during Hexnode’s third annual user conference, HexCon22. “We also have some updates in mind to build on our application management assemblage,” he continued.
Businesses subscribed to MacOnboardingMate (MOM) from Agnosys shall profit from the integration with Hexnode UEM, which raises the bar for macOS management. The latest feature release comes after Hexnode’s recent announcement of extending support for Android TVs.
About Hexnode
Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The unified platform makes it easy to secure endpoints and manage all devices using a central console that is accessible across every OS and network. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.
About Mitsogo
Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.
Contact
Hexnode | Mitsogo Inc.Contact
Elizabeth Hale
+1-415-510-2128
https://www.hexnode.com/
https://www.hexnode.com/contact-us/
Elizabeth Hale
+1-415-510-2128
https://www.hexnode.com/
https://www.hexnode.com/contact-us/
Categories