Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Metro-Tech Electrical Contractors, Inc. to Michael Bowman
Oklahoma City, OK, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction between Metro-Tech Electrical Contractors, Inc. and Michael Bowman.
Based in Oklahoma City, Metro-Tech Electrical Contractors has been serving both residential and commercial customers since 1990. The company’s goal is to exceed customer expectations by putting service first. Whether providing electrical, maintenance, or repair services, Metro-Tech Electrical Contractors consistently offers the same level of focus and attention to detail for all customers.
With over 27 years in the electrical construction industry, Michael Bowman has experience in the management and operations of small to large-sized organizations. The transaction was a strategic acquisition to leverage Mr. Bowman’s skill set in order to help grow a well-established, existing business.
Metro-Tech Electrical Contractors is expected to remain a well-known and respected business in and around Oklahoma City while continuing to utilize a high level of skills for customers.
"We are very excited for both parties to have a successful transaction. Benchmark is happy to have connected both sides and wish both the best of luck in their future endeavors." -Tony Gumieny, Senior Deal Associate
