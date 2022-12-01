Parts Life, Inc. Leader in DMSMS & Obsolescence Solutions, Manufacturing and Procurement Options in Volatile Supply Chain Climate
Tampa, FL, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. will be showcasing its capabilities for DMSMS supply chain solutioning and manufacturing at the Defense Manufacturing Conference at Booth #925 December 5th-8th in Tampa, Florida. With multiple contract vehicles and proven procurement paths, PLI is an industry leader in engineering, source approval, prototyping and production for DMSMS and obsolete parts and components.
“Supporting the warfighter with cost effective mission readiness solutions is always our goal,” says Sam Thevanayagam, founder and CEO of Parts Life, Inc. “And supporting our customers with proven, trusted contract options, such as SBIR or OTA, we’ve focused on tailoring our contracting options to address our customers’ most pressing needs. We’ve received over 120 Source Approvals for parts and components where the OEM was unable or unwilling to produce parts. Parts Life also provides alternate sourcing options to the government to promote competition.
“From B-52 engines to HMMWV to Air Launched Cruise Missiles, we’re committed to provide manufacturable data and part production for the toughest DMSMS parts and components. We’re also doing our part to create competition and strengthen the defense industrial base. Time and time again our customers have expressed the need for supply chain predictability and resiliency, and we have responded by developing proven methods such as R.O.P.E. and 5R to deliver the best solution for old and obsolete components. Simply put, we can reproduce parts quickly and efficiently no matter how outdated the part, technical data, or materials are. Married with our extensive remanufacturing capabilities augmenting depot-level maintenance, we are reaching toward our mission of serving the warfighter and the US taxpayer."
Strategic Account Manager Chris Small weighs in, “Several of our recent projects for Navy support equipment and TF33 engines involved materials and coatings that aren’t available anymore. Our reverse engineering teams spent hundreds of hours analyzing, developing and testing new materials to meet and exceed the OEM’s original specifications.
"Our customers need these parts to keep ageing systems mission-ready, and we’ve been able to meet those demands quickly using the Small Business Innovation & Research (SBIR) program. Projects done through SBIR enable collaboration with the ESA and iterations of design and feedback. As our engineers encounter complex problems and outdated materials, they can make value added engineering design upgrades to extend the life of the equipment, reduce future maintenance costs and equipment downtime, ultimately making the equipment more user friendly and cost effective.”
To learn more about how our DMSMS, engineering, and manufacturing solutions, stop by and see us at DMC Booth #925.
