Westside Finishing Co., Inc. Achieves PCI 3000 Re-Certification
Holyoke, MA, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Westside Finishing Co., Inc. is proud to announce the achievement of PCI 3000 recertification, marking 7 consecutive years of certified status. The PCI 3000 Certification Program, administered by The Powder Coating Institute (PCI), is an extensive audit program that evaluates a custom coater’s business practices, process elements, equipment, maintenance practices and quality control capabilities. Certified coaters show, through demonstrated audit performance measurement, that they have the capabilities to correctly clean, coat and cure products to produce quality coated parts.
In order to maintain PCI certified status, annual audit procedures are required. The certification cycle consists of an intensive on-site audit, followed by two years of maintenance audits which require documentation that ensures processes and procedures evaluated during the onsite audit have been sustained to the level required for PCI 3000 certification. In year four, the intensive on-site audit is repeated.
“Process measurement and repeatability are key to giving customers confidence that a certified finishing operation has the processes in place to do the job well,” notes Kevin Coursin, PCI’s Executive Director. “By successfully completing the re-certification process, Westside Finishing continues to demonstrate that it understands powder coating is a high-performance painting process that must be maintained and controlled to optimize the performance of the finish,” he adds.
“Achieving PCI Certification enables us to differentiate ourselves from other custom coaters,” states Korey Bell, company President. “We want to show our customers that we take their powder coating needs seriously and have taken appropriate steps to ensure we have the equipment and procedures in place to meet their specific requirements,” he adds.
About Westside Finishing Co., Inc.
Westside Finishing Company is a family-owned business that has been in the finishing industry since 1980. It has built a reputation for producing a high-quality finish with a rapid turn-around time. Westside has instilled its beliefs of quality and service in its team. The staff has an average of 10-12 years of experience in the finishing industry and it works together to ensure superior quality and service. Westside was voted Outstanding Small Manufacturer in 1999 by the Holyoke, Mass., Chamber of Commerce and works hard to maintain the high standards and devotion to customer satisfaction that have earned it this distinction.
For more information, visit wsfinish.com.
