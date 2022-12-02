Local Hens to Exhibit at the Annual American Pastured Poultry Conference for Producers, Homesteaders, & Marketers
Debuting their new hybrid carton created in partnership with The Egg Carton Store, Local Hens.
Dallas, TX, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Please join them at the 2022 APPPA Conference from January 19 – 21 in Dallas, Texas. Local Hens will be demonstrating the power of their free farm profiles with interested booth attendees. The company will help interested guests set up their own profiles to improve their farm’s online presence, boost SEO scores, and help more customers find their products.
About Local Hens
Local Hens is a free farm directory that allows consumers to search for farms that are selling fresh, local food nearby. Farmers can set up a free farm profile to share photos, their farm story, and link to their website + social media. We promote 1 – 2 farms weekly on our Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, LinkedIn, Consumer Newsletter, & Website.
With Local Hens at the center of the farm to table movement, it is our mission to connect communities to fresh, local food and help keep local dollars in local communities. We believe it is important for people to know where their food comes from – and find good stuff nearby. For more information please visit our website.
Contact
Camryn Barnhart
866-333-1132
localhens.com
marketing@localhens.com
