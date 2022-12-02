Author Simone E. Morris Released a New Career Guide Book to Help Displaced Workers and Established Employees Thrive in Their Careers
Career Coach and author, Simone E. Morris, CEO and Founder of Simone Morris Enterprises LLC, in Norwalk, CT is pleased to announce the launch of her new book, "52 Tips to Own Your Career: Practical Advice for Career Success, 2nd Edition." The book shares practical tips, templates, and resources that readers can easily digest and implement for career success.
Ms. Morris has been a coach since 2009 and host of "The Power of Owning Your Career" podcast for nine seasons. Through her expertise, Ms. Morris has written a resource guide to support job seekers and established employees grow their careers. Her new book shares practical tips, templates, and resources that readers can easily digest and implement weekly for an entire year. This book is necessary to navigate and thrive in an ever-changing workplace filled with inclusion challenges.
"This book means so much to me. People are experiencing dramatic changes in the workplace, and I want to equip them with a resource to help them succeed. I am so excited about how this book will support the next generation of leaders," says Morris.
In this book, readers will find:
- Strategies for nurturing career relationships that matter.
- Guidance on constructing a team of career advisors for career advancement.
- Insight into the career impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion and what to do about it.
- Fifty-two weekly tips to focus on amplifying career brand.
- Templates to bring the book to life in service of career transformation.
Ms. Morris is available for interviews and appearances.
About Simone E. Morris
Simone E. Morris is an Executive Career Coach focused on empowering her clients to achieve unprecedented career success. Simone is certified by the International Coaching Federation and received her coaching education at The Coaches Training Institute.
Before coaching, Simone held various leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies. Today, Simone is a sought-after coach with intentional, strategic partnerships that deliver greater access to coaching. She provides individual and group coaching as well as facilitation services. Coaching industries include technical, manufacturing, higher education, retail, pharmaceutical, insurance, non-profit, and more.
She received her MBA from the University of Connecticut. Additionally, she holds certifications in Project Management and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership. She is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Public Service at NYU Wagner and a Diversity and Inclusion course facilitator for eCornell.
Ms. Morris has an inclusive leadership column on Forbes. In addition, her expertise appears in Entrepreneur, Medium, American Management Association Playbook, Profiles in Diversity Journal, Glassdoor, Leadercast, SmartRecruiters, Social Hire, Includr, and Diversity Best Practices.
She is also the author of The Power of Owning Your Career: Winning Strategies, Tools, and Tips for Creating Your Desired Career, Achievement Unlocked: Strategies to Set Goals and Manifest Them, and Upward: Leadership Lessons for Women on the Rise. In addition, she is a featured contributor for A Collective Breath, Own the Microphone, and Redesign Your 9 to 5.
She resides in Connecticut with her family.
