Author Simone E. Morris Released a New Career Guide Book to Help Displaced Workers and Established Employees Thrive in Their Careers

Career Coach and author, Simone E. Morris, CEO and Founder of Simone Morris Enterprises LLC, in Norwalk, CT is pleased to announce the launch of her new book, "52 Tips to Own Your Career: Practical Advice for Career Success, 2nd Edition." The book shares practical tips, templates, and resources that readers can easily digest and implement for career success.