AAEON Announces the PICO-V2K4-SEMI, its First Mini-PC Featuring AMD Ryzen V2000 Series Processors
An elite system for edge computing, embedded gaming, and image processing, the PICO-V2K4-SEMI brings more power to the smaller, lighter PICO-SEMI form factor.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded solutions, announces the latest addition to its PICO-SEMI product line, the PICO-V2K4-SEMI. The Mini-PC version of the new PICO-V2K4 Single Board Computer (SBC), the PICO-V2K4-SEMI presents customers with AAEON’s first system powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 Series Processors.
Possessing 8 cores and 16 threads, alongside 7nm processing technology, LPDDR4x onboard system memory, and AMD Radeon™ graphics, the PICO-V2K4-SEMI is an elite Mini-PC. With its AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series Processor containing both high multi-thread performance and a low 10-25W thermal design point, it also offers excellent energy-efficiency.
Despite being incredibly compact, measuring just 4.80” x 3.18” x 2.13” (122mm x 80.8mm x 54mm) and weighing less than 1lb., the PICO-V2K4-SEMI contains a thoroughly impressive I/O, featuring 2.5 GbE, USB 3.2, and dual COM ports giving it wide application potential in edge computing. Meanwhile, its trifecta of HDMI 2.0b, HDMI 1.4, and DP ports produce up to three simultaneous 4K displays to make it suitable for advanced image processing applications.
In addition to this, the PICO-V2K4-SEMI is highly expandable, sporting both an M.2 2280 M-Key and mini card slot for mSATA, mPCIe, and SATA III. This enhanced storage compliments the PICO-V2K4-SEMI’s already rich 64GB onboard NVMe storage and LPDDR4x 3733MHz onboard memory.
The PICO-V2K4-SEMI is now in mass production, with pricing dependent on SKU.
For more information about the PICO-V2K4-SEMI, please visit its product page, or contact an AAEON representative for more information.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
