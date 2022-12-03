KIB Celebrates America Recycles Day in Two Ways
Irving, TX, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- America Recycles Day is a Keep America Beautiful (KAB) Initiative dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB), the local KAB affiliate, has participated in this program for many years. Since 2020, KIB has done a social media virtual event where they ask volunteers to “show us how you recycle” by posting pictures on their own Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages. This year, 48 volunteers (10 adult and 38 youth) shared their accomplishments online using #IrvingRecycles2022. During the Nov. 1-15 campaign, volunteers completed 45 hours and collected seven bags of recyclables.
On Nov. 15, the official America Recycles Day, KIB staff visited the Heritage Senior Center, 200 S. Jefferson Street, to encouraging residents to recycle and gave away reusable shopping bags, blue recycling bags, as well as books that were donated by the Friends of the Irving Public Library. Additionally, senior center visitors had the opportunity to get their pictures taken at a pop-up station, and enter into a drawing for a Target gift card and KIB holiday sweatshirts.
“Being a part of our national organization Keep America Beautiful means that we enjoy participating in events like America Recycles Day where we are part of a much bigger picture,” said KIB Board member Brian Bunch. “Affiliates across the country are holding recycling-themed events during the month of November. This year, we had both a social media and an in-person event to increase our outreach, and we were pleased to see the variety of volunteers who posted photos of their recycling activities.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
