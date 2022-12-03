Oliver Inc. Expands Oklahoma Facility
Oliver has expanded their Oklahoma Facility and added new heavy equipment with the long-term plan to add 25 additional positions.
Hauppauge, NY, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oliver Inc. (“Oliver”) announces that their recently acquired Oklahoma division is expanding. The current facility is 28k square feet and they are in the process of expanding into an adjacent building space for a new total square footage of 61k. This growth in warehouse space will allow the Oklahoma division to add more equipment and more jobs to further their capabilities in the custom packaging market.
“Oliver has significantly expanded the square footage of our Oklahoma production facilities and invested in new equipment,” said Dan Rodenbush, President/CEO of Oliver. “These initiatives allow us to meet the growth plans of our current customers, partner with new customers, and further expand our e-commerce business aspecialtybox.com.”
“Expanding our footprint in the Oklahoma division has been an exciting process,” said Cynthia Calvert-Copeland, Vice President & General Manager of Oliver Oklahoma. “Securing the building space next to us has been a dream of ours for a while. The additional equipment and bringing more jobs locally will add even more capabilities to Oliver Inc. as a whole. It’s a great time to be a part of a national company like Oliver.”
Phases one and two were recently completed, and involved the tearing down of walls, repainting the entire area, running electrical, and reinforcing the floor to support the large equipment being installed.
The investment in the Maxson MDH sheeter allows for large rolls of paper to be cut into specific lengths and widths to better accommodate the demand of clients and help reduce excess waste of unused product. The sheeter has completed the final stages of the set up and the team has been fully trained on the proper operations of the Maxson. As of Monday November 28th, they are in full production using the new equipment.
Over the next five years, Oliver Oklahoma will be adding new equipment to the expanded warehouse and plans are set to bring more jobs to Oklahoma by increasing staff by as many as 25 new employees.
The new space and addition of the sheeter will increase capacity, growth, and make for an even quicker turnaround time for Oliver to supply customers with custom packaging. This project aligns with the company vision to be the leading provider of innovative, specialty packaging.
About Oliver
Oliver Inc. is a leading provider of highly customized, quick-turnaround, specialty packaging and marketing collateral solutions. Known for its white-glove approach to customer service, the company provides a turnkey platform from design to fulfillment, simplifying complex requirements with consistent on-time, on-budget, ultra-high-quality products, and services.
