SLP Operations LLC to Manage Skilled Nursing Center in Cotulla, Texas
Cotulla, TX, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SLP Operations, LLC., a growing provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitative care, is pleased to announce Las Palmas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is joining the team. With this addition, SLP Operations now manages 51 skilled nursing centers in the state of Texas and Oklahoma.
“We are excited to grow as a company and support quality care in the Cotulla community & surrounding areas,” commented Lori Murphy, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for SLP Operations, LLC. “We’ve been operating in Texas for more than 20 years and are so pleased to welcome Las Palmas into the Senior Living Properties family. La Salle County represents a new market for Senior Living Properties, and we are ready to serve the residents, their families, and all community partners.”
Regional Vice President of Operations Amanda Burnett will lead operations at this center. Las Palmas management and staff will provide 24-hour skilled nursing and rehabilitative care, centrally located close to home for people in the Cotulla and Central Texas area.
SLP Operations, LLC administration will not only help those in need of its services, but also those who are seeking career opportunities.
Las Palmas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 60-bed health care center located at 369 Mars Drive, Cotulla, Texas 78014. The center offers skilled nursing, physical therapy, post-hospital care, long-term care, rehabilitation services, respite care, and memory care.
By providing love and attention one resident at a time, residents receive a personalized care plan, offering both private and semi-private accommodations to feel like home. Beautiful outdoor activity areas with gardens and courtyards, accessible dining room, beauty salon, Wi-Fi Internet throughout the center, and a well-equipped therapy and gym room contribute to the center’s many features. For more information, call (817) 410-7300 or visit SeniorLivingProperties.com.
About SLP Operations LLC
Headquartered in Bedford, TX SLP Operations LLC provides health care services, including skilled nursing, long-term care, physical and occupational rehabilitation, speech therapy, Alzheimer’s care, wound care management, and respite care. With approximately 2,500 team members, SLP Operations operates Texas centers in San Angelo, Borger, Knox City, Carthage, Centerville, Childress, Coleman, New Braunfels, Pampa, Abilene, Brownwood, Electra, Burkburnett, Johnson City, Mineola, Graham, Hamilton, Haskell, Lubbock, Jacksonville, Waco, Kaufman, Lake Jackson, LaPorte, Lindale, Llano, Flatonia, Giddings, Overton, Palestine, Paris, Temple, Snyder, Sweetwater, Gainesville, Levelland, Texas City, Cotulla, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit SeniorLivingProperties.com.
