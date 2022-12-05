Elantis Raises $1,925 for Men’s Health with Movember 2022
Elantis team members grew moustaches and set personal movement challenges to raise funds and awareness for men's health.
Edmonton, Canada, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- From November 1 – 30, 2022, Elantis hosted a Movember campaign to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues, specifically, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.
By growing moustaches and setting personal movement challenges, our Movember team became part of a global movement of men and women who are taking action and helping men live happier, healthier, and longer lives.
Team Elantis raised a total of $1,925, including Elantis’ generous corporate donation of $1,000.
“Our Movember campaign was a fun and impactful way to make a difference for men’s health,” said Amy Grendus, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Elantis. “We participated not only out of compassion for our employees and their loved ones who have been affected, but for all men. We are so grateful for the support from our community.”
By growing moustaches and setting personal movement challenges, our Movember team became part of a global movement of men and women who are taking action and helping men live happier, healthier, and longer lives.
Team Elantis raised a total of $1,925, including Elantis’ generous corporate donation of $1,000.
“Our Movember campaign was a fun and impactful way to make a difference for men’s health,” said Amy Grendus, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Elantis. “We participated not only out of compassion for our employees and their loved ones who have been affected, but for all men. We are so grateful for the support from our community.”
Contact
Elantis Solutions Inc.Contact
Amy Grendus
587-879-9987
www.elantis.com
Amy Grendus
587-879-9987
www.elantis.com
Categories