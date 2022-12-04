New Dirak iLOQ S50 Half Cylinder Swinghandle, from FDB Panel Fittings, Addresses Remote Installation Secure Access

The new RC2 handle available from FDB Panel Fittings has been developed to accommodate the new iLOQ S50 half cylinder for the electronic locking of cabinets. The RC2 handle is safety-tested to DIN EN 1630 RC2 and is protected against unauthorized access while being dustproof and watertight to IP65.