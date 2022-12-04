Staten Island Plumber Proud to Kick Off New Online Marketing Strategy
Staten Island-based plumber R. McGlynn Plumbing Corp. is excited to announce their new partnership with Prospect Genius, an online marketing company. As part of this partnership, R. McGlynn Plumbing Corp. has launched a new, mobile-friendly website.
The decision to focus on making the new website mobile-friendly is well in line with current American Internet usage trends. In a 2019 survey of 2,000 American adults, researchers found that the average American spends over 5 hours a day on their phone. This means that a website that is looks visually appealing and is easy to use on a smartphone is crucial to a business's success.
"We're excited to partner with R. McGlynn Plumbing Corp.," said Matt Gallo, senior marketing specialist at Prospect Genius. "We're well aware that Staten Island residents largely use their smartphones to find local plumbers whenever they're dealing with a clogged or broken pipe, and we're confident that this new strategy will help R. McGlynn Plumbing Corp. reach these valuable customers." The new website features a modern design and is optimized for use on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones and tablets. It allows customers to easily find information about R. McGlynn Plumbing Corp's plumbing services, such as pipe repair, sump pump installation, video pipe inspections, and more. It also provides users with a convenient way to contact the company for service inquiries or appointments.
Prospect Genius and R. McGlynn Plumbing Corp. officially launched this new campaign on December 1st, 2022. For more information, please visit R. McGlynn Plumbing Corp. online at www.rmcglynnplumbing.com or call (718) 971-2435.
