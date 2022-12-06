Compass Virtual Welcomes Justine Mitchell to Leadership Team with Plans to Increase Access to Life-Saving Behavioral Health Treatment for Individuals
Compass Health Center adds a new head of virtual services to expand access to high-quality, intermediate levels of behavioral health care throughout Illinois and beyond.
Chicago, IL, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a follow-up to Compass Health Center’s recent announcement of expanding its Illinois-based virtual Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs, the company has named Justine Mitchell as its new Senior Vice President of Compass Virtual. The leadership change officially went into effect at the end of October 2022. Compass Virtual boasts virtual patient outcomes on par with in-person patient outcomes, which have translated to a decrease in adolescent, young adult, and adult patient reports of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety symptoms. In 2021, upon completing a Compass Virtual program, 91% of patients stepped down to a lower level of behavioral health care, such as weekly outpatient therapy. Patients saw a 50% decrease in depressive symptoms and a 47% decrease in anxiety symptoms.
Before becoming SVP of Compass Virtual, Mitchell served as one of the founding members of Illinois-based telepsychiatry provider Regroup, which later merged with Insight Telepsychiatry and became Array Behavioral Care. Mitchell played an integral role in the integration of the two organizations. In her time at Array, she led the growth and evolution of direct-to-consumer virtual services across 50 States.
“I am thrilled to join the Compass team,” said Mitchell. “Compass has an incredible reputation for providing the highest quality PHP and IOP care to children, adolescents, young adults, and adults. With the mental health crisis in the United States in no way plateauing, there is a growing need for PHP and IOP programs. Sometimes outpatient therapy is not supportive enough, and an ED visit or in-patient hospital stay is too much. At Compass, we aim to pair individuals with the right level of care and meet them where they are at—mentally and physically."
Behavioral health treatment spans a continuum of care, with outpatient support on the less intensive end and inpatient and residential care on the other. In the middle are intermediate levels of care called PHP and IOP programs, which can provide multi-disciplinary treatment to individuals needing more than weekly outpatient support but less intensive than 24/7 care. Compass Health Center's Virtual PHP/IOP model is one of the first in the country and plays a crucial role in treating adolescents, young adults, and adults, in behavioral health crises without requiring a hospital stay.
Compass Virtual programming creates opportunities for those living in rural areas or with limited schedule flexibility to receive and engage in high-quality psychiatric services and mental health treatment from the comfort of home.
Under Mitchell’s leadership, Compass Virtual plans to expand services to additional markets outside of Illinois and lead the development of additional virtual services. There is an increasing need for comprehensive levels of virtual PHP and IOP care for individuals across the United States. Compass Virtual is leading the way forward with patient-centered treatment at its helm.
About Compass Health Center and Compass Virtual Compass was founded and led by experienced child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrists Dr. David Schreiber, MD, and Dr. Claudia Welke, MD when they recognized the need for patient-centered, comprehensive, non-hospital based psychiatric care in the Chicago area.
While working together on a hospital inpatient unit, Dr. Schreiber and Dr. Welke realized that there were not enough programs to treat the children they saw in behavioral health crises. As a result, children were being placed on long wait lists, resulting in ER visits that would lead to admission for inpatient care. Dr. Schreiber and Dr. Welke realized that with the proper resources in place, many of these ER and inpatient hospitalizations could have been avoided and replaced with a level of care that was timelier, more appropriate, less costly, and had better outcomes.
In 2011, Compass Health Center opened its doors to serve patients ages 5 through adulthood in an age-appropriate setting within child, adolescent, young adult, and adult programs. Since then, Compass has served many thousands of patients each year, expanding to new regions, opening new specialty care offerings, and steadily expanding the variety of patients treated.
Compass's multidisciplinary treatment team consists of 50 Psychiatrists and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners, and 450 master-level clinicians. Areas of focus include Depression, Anxiety, OCD, Bipolar Disorder, Trauma, PTSD, Mental Health, Pain, and Illness, Child Dysregulation, Substance Use, and School Avoidance. Compass has in-person locations in Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook, IL, and serves the entire state through Virtual programs.
Website: https://compasshealthcenter.net/
