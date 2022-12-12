Canidium Acquires AllynIT
Fort Collins, CO, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a sales performance and sales process management consultancy, is announcing the acquisition of AllynIT, a Fort Collins based technical services firm focused on maximizing Salesforce productivity and capability with solutions such as Cloud Coach.
AllynIT has built a solid reputation assisting sales and delivery organizations with product implementations, ongoing support, and strategic services, and product design organizations with product implementation and ongoing support. The acquisition of AllynIT brings an existing portfolio of customers to Canidium to bolster its Salesforce and Cloud Coach practice areas.
Canidium is a market leader in Sales Performance Management, Pricing, and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions. Many of Canidium’s customers using technologies from partners like SAP and Xactly, also utilize Salesforce Platform products.
Paired with Sales Performance Management & CPQ, businesses will see dramatic improvements in productivity and customer satisfaction by streamlining the sales to delivery handoff.
“The addition of skill sets and experience of AllynIT provides Canidium an opportunity to offer our customers an increased portfolio of services including expert level Salesforce Platform, Cloud Coach, and Tableau system design, implementation, and support”, said Mike Stus, Canidium CEO, regarding the acquisition.
“Joining forces with Canidium provides extensive synergies and crossover of customer and prospect bases accelerating growth potential for the combined entity,” added AllynIT founder, Zach Burcaw.
About Canidium
Canidium is a market leader and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud and Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform. While our roots are deep within Sales Performance Management (SPM), Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Cloud Coach on SalesForce are also an integral part of our portfolio. Our consulting team boasts an impressive number of industry certifications offered by our partners - think SAP, Xactly and PriceFx. Our professional services team has been helping customers throughout their SaaS journey since 2008, with our global teams and multilingual coverage, we can meet nearly any customer demand for service within our domain.
Mike Stus
877-651-1837
www.canidium.com
